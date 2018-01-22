WEATHER: Flooding Concerns | Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area pup will be participating in this year’s Puppy Bowl, and Animal Friends is lowering adoption fees to celebrate.

Even though “Dak” has found his forever home, there are still dozens of pets at Animal Friends waiting to be adopted.

In honor of Dak’s appearance in the Puppy Bowl, they’re hosting a football-themed adoption event on Feb. 3 and 4.

Because it’s Super Bowl LII, each animal will be able to be adopted for $52.

You can find more details on thinkingoutsidethecage.org.

