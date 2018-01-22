PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen is saying goodbye to Pittsburgh with an emotional letter to Pirates fans.

Cutch posted the classy letter in “The Players Tribune.”

In the heartfelt letter he talks about the moment he found out he was traded to the San Francisco Giants.

“I can’t even explain what a wild feeling that was, and still is. It’s like, one minute I was just hanging out … and my biggest worry was if my son would fall asleep for his afternoon nap. And then the next, it was like, my life as I knew it wouldn’t ever be the same,” Cutch explained.

McCutchen talks about the sting that he feels after knowing he won’t be wearing one cap for all of his baseball life.

“That was the first thing that crossed my mind after the phone call with Neal — how I’d thought I might’ve had a chance, a real chance, to wear only one cap for all my baseball life. And now I’m going to wear another one,” he said.

What’s next for McCutchen? He talks about how he is excited to play for the Giants.

“This is an organization that is all about winning talent, and all about winning culture. And that’s what I’m about, too. So to say this is a good fit … it’s an understatement, man. For me to get traded to San Francisco — the fit is perfect.”

But McCutchen says he isn’t leaving Pittsburgh. It’s his home. He plans on keeping their house here, and continuing to use it. He says he isn’t ever leaving Pittsburgh.

And when he returns to Pittsburgh this May, Cutch has one thing for Pirates fans to keep in mind.



“If you see me, say hey — and maybe throw a “Cutch!” in if you’re in the mood. I’ll be the guy who looks familiar, walking around like he knows the place — with a few fresh tears, and a big ol’ smile.

With San Francisco on his shirt. And Pittsburgh in his heart.”