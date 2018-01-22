Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Every Pittsburgher knows their hometown is one of the best, and National Geographic is backing up that claim.
National Geographic partnered with Resonance Consultancy to identify the best small cities in the United States. They specifically looked at cities with green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries and music venues — things that writers George Stone and Amy Alipio believe contribute to happiness.
Resonance used information from Yelp, Instagram and other social media sources to pick which cities made their list.
National Geographic cited Pittsburgh’s craft breweries as one of the city’s biggest attractions, specifically mentioning Church Brew Works and 11th Hour Brewing Company.
The article doesn’t say if the list is ranked, but Pittsburgh is the first city mentioned…
Other cities on the list include New Orleans, Albuquerque, Ann Arbor and Honolulu.
The full list can be found here: on.natgeo.com/2EMEF5Y