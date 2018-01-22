By Amy Wadas
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A landslide brought down a tree, shutting down a road and knocking out power in a Robinson Township neighborhood this afternoon.

It happened a little after 3 p.m. on East Windhaven Road, which intersects with Steubenville Pike.

With the warmer temperatures melting the snow and rain in the forecast, the saturated ground gave way on a hillside along the road. A tree came crashing down, along with earth, mud and other debris.

East Windhaven Road has been shut down to all traffic.

Power is also out to 18 customers, as well as the nearby Primanti Bros. restaurant because the tree came down on power lines.

Duquesne Light has been called to the scene. They will begin work to repair the power lines once the hillside is stable.

There’s no word on how long repairs and cleanup will take.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

