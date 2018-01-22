Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot multiple times in Homewood late Sunday night.

According to police, an officer heard multiple shots fired near the intersection of Kelly Street and Brushton Avenue around 11:11 p.m.

The officer also observed a black male running toward Hale Street while being followed by another black male.

Shortly after, 19-year-old Alexander Clark was detained by police. While being detained, Clark told officers, “I have a gun.” As handcuffs were being placed on him, a 9mm handgun fell out of his waistband. The gun also had a 30-round magazine.

When Clark heard a male had been shot over the police radio, he allegedly stated, “At least I shot him.”

During a search, police found a baggie of suspected marijuana and another baggie of suspected crack cocaine.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old male victim was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin and hand. He was last listed in stable condition.

The juvenile stated he was looking for a jitney when he was approached by two men. He stated the men asked him for a lighter and where he was from. The juvenile stated he was from Homewood and Clark allegedly said, “Watch your words.”

As the juvenile walked away, he heard one of the men yell, “Yo! Check it out!” as shots rang out.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired, but the victim stated,” There were a lot.”

Clark is facing a list of charges including, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and drug possession.