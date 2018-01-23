Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting is now one of the least popular owners in all of Major League Baseball.

According to a new survey from FanGraphs, Nutting is fourth-least popular in the majors.

He was tied with Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos, but barely ahead of Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman and New York Mets owners Saul Katz and Fred Wilpon who came is least popular.

On a scale of 1 to 5, Nutting was rated a 2.

Last week a petition was started on Change.org to force the MLB to make Nutting change the team. Nearly 60,000 fans have signed that petition already.

FanGraph says the biggest mover of all the teams was the Pirates.

Surprisingly just two years ago Nutting was rated the 11th-best.

In the survey FanGraph says:



“My sense was that people had long been frustrated by the financial constraints within which the club was forced to operate. But, last time, the Pirates were coming off a third consecutive playoff berth. Since then, they’ve won just 78 and 75 games, and instead of payroll skyrocketing, it’s remained around the same place, and now two members of the core have been traded for longer-term assets. I don’t think fans have ever loved Bob Nutting. But you can overlook almost anything when a team is reaching October. When things go off the rails, then the blame starts getting assigned.”

