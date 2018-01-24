Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – A doctor accused of overprescribing medications, which led to two overdose deaths, will stand trial.
Dr. Michel Toret, 71, waived his charges to court Wednesday morning. He faces two counts of drug deliveries resulting in death.
The state attorney general charged the former family practice doctor with overprescribing pain killers to two patients who eventually overdosed and died.
Investigators say Toret was seeing as many as 35 patients a day with some of the examinations lasting only two minutes. Following those examinations, prescriptions for powerful painkillers were issued.
A clinic employee went to authorities to tell them of her concerns, which launched the investigation.
Toret’s attorney said the doctor is the target of overzealous prosecutors.
“Dr. Toret is very saddened by what happened. Unfortunately, we now have a war on doctors, there’s a war on opiates,” Michael DeRiso said. “To suggest I give somebody Oxycontin for pain and they eat the whole bottle that night and you’re gonna blame the doctor, as some of these families do, it’s just unconscionable. Blame is put where blame belongs. If someone overdoses because they took too much of a pill, it’s not he doctor’s fault.”
Dr. Toret remains free tonight on $5,000 dollars unsecured bond.