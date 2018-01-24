WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Nick Sherod scored 28 points including a jumper in overtime that gave his team the lead for good and Richmond extended its win streak to four in a 77-73 victory over Duquesne Wednesday night.

The teams were tied with 32 seconds left when Sherrod hit a jumper to make it 75-73. De’Monte Buckingham stole the ball on the exchange and was fouled by Duquesne’s Tarin Smith, sending him to the line where he made both free throws to clinch the win.

Grant Golden added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Spiders (7-13, 5-1 Atlantic 10) and Buckingham finished with 17 points.

Richmond led throughout the first half and pushed it to 48-34 on a Buckingham 3-pointer with 14:34 to play in regulation. Duquesne went on a 20-5 run to take a 54-53 lead with 7:18 left. Golden’s 3-point play to put the Spiders back up 68-66 with 15 seconds remaining and Smith answered for Duquesne with a layup to tie it at 68-all, forcing the overtime.

Eric Williams Jr. led the Dukes (14-7, 5-3) with 25 points and eight boards. Smith added 15 points.

