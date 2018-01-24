LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A judge has told a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls, “I just signed your death warrant.”

The remarks from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina came as she sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison.

The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians.

They made riveting statements while confronting Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven females in the Lansing area between 1998 and 2015, but the hearing was open to all of his accusers.

His accusers said he would molest them while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries. Nassar also has a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes.

The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he’s truly remorseful.

A courtroom packed with victims gasped Wednesday as Judge Rosemarie Aquilina read Larry Nassar’s letter, which was written before the seven-day sentencing hearing.

The letter stated, “Hell hath no fury than a woman scorned” and said that “stories are being fabricated” by victims.

After reading the letter, the judge asked Nassar whether he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea. He declined.

