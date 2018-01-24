WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Derry Township, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Stadium Casino, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – A company that has a pending plan to build a casino in Philadelphia has won the right to put up a mini-casino in Westmoreland County in the second auction of new licenses authorized by the state.

Stadium Casino submitted a winning bid Wednesday of $40.1 million. The mini-casino is slated to be built in the Derry Township area.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is auctioning the rights to 10 new mini-casinos. The mini-casinos can have 750 slot machines and owners can pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.

Penn National won the first license two weeks ago, bidding $50.1 million to put a mini-casino in a part of south-central Pennsylvania that includes the city of York.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch