Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Part of McKnight Road in Ross Township was closed in both directions for more than two hours early Wednesday morning.
The section of road was closed between Siebert Road and Braunlich Drive due to downed wires.
All lanes of McKnight Road reopened around 4:45 a.m.
Police were first called to the area around 2:15 a.m. A utility pole could be seen leaning over McKnight Road and wires were laying across all lanes.
Duquesne Light and Verizon workers were seen in the area, but not service outages were reported.