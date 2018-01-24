Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Two people are in custody after a police chased ended in Penn Hills Wednesday morning.
According to police, a deputy chased a possible homicide suspect from Monroeville into Penn Hills. The suspect got out of the car along Hazel Drive and was arrested near the Pinewood Square apartment complex.
A second person is also in custody, but details of their arrest have not been released at this time.
Names of the suspects have also not been released.
