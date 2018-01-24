WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Two people are in custody after a police chased ended in Penn Hills Wednesday morning.

According to police, a deputy chased a possible homicide suspect from Monroeville into Penn Hills. The suspect got out of the car along Hazel Drive and was arrested near the Pinewood Square apartment complex.

A second person is also in custody, but details of their arrest have not been released at this time.

Names of the suspects have also not been released.

