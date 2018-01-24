Rania Harris stopped by PTL to showcase delicious recipes for soup and chicken salad!

Avgolemono Soup

Stock:

1 large whole chicken

1 large onion – cut into quarters

4 large carrots – cut into large pieces

3 stalks celery – cut into large pieces

Sea salt and peppercorns for seasoning the broth

To Finish:

1 ½ cups Red River rice

6 eggs

Juice of 6 lemons

Directions:

Place the chicken and vegetables in a large stockpot and cover with water by several inches. Bring to a boil and then lower the heat to a simmer. Cover the pot with a lid, leaving just a small section uncovered. Simmer the stock for about 2 hours, to obtain a nice rich stock. Remove the chicken (it will fall apart) to a platter and drain the liquid back into the pot. Using a slotted spoon, remove the vegetables and peppercorns and try to remove any visible fat from the stock, if possible.

Add the rice to the pot and cook until the rice is tender and cooked through. Place the eggs and lemon juice in a large blender and very slowly add cooked rice to the blender a little bit of stock, in increments, being very careful not to add to quickly, as the eggs will “scramble”. Add enough rice and stock to ultimately fill the blender about three quarters full.

Slowly return the blended eggs, lemons, stock and rice to the remaining stock in the pot and stir until well blended. Heat over low heat, to finish cooking, until the soup becomes thick and creamy. Serve immediately or make ahead and slowly reheat at low temperature. Check for seasoning.

Watch Part 2:

Avocado Chicken Salad

Romaine lettuce leaves

2 boiled chicken breasts – chopped

2 avocados – peeled and diced

1 cup frozen corn – defrosted

6 ounces thick sliced bacon – cooked crisp and diced

3 green onions – diced

Grape tomatoes – cut into halves

Bottled Ranch Dressing

2 hard cooked eggs – cut into halves (for garnish)

Directions:

To assemble the salad, place the romaine lettuce leaves on a platter and top with the salad ingredients. Garnish with the egg halves and serve immediately with ranch dressing.

Serves: 2