Cook Fights With Philly RadioBy Ron Cook
PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- Just because the Steelers aren’t participating in the Super Bowl this year doesn’t mean Pittsburghers can’t get in on the pre-Super Bowl hype.

Ron Cook from 93.7 The Fan’s “Cook and Poni Show” posted a tweet recently to voice his disdain for Phialdelphia sports fans, even so much as to call many of them “subhuman.”

94WIP in Philadelphia gave Ron a call Wednesday morning on the “94WIP Morning Show.”

Clink the link to see how their conversation went. Our favorite line was this from Cook:

“You are succeeding in driving Steelers fans crazy, because we’re from the city of champions and you’re from the city of losers.”

Pittsburgh Host Challenged By 94WIP After Calling ‘Many Philly Fans Subhuman’

