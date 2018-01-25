Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to make a delicious beef goulash dish!

Traditional Beef Goulash, My Way

3 Tbs. Lard

2 ea. Medium onions, diced, about 1 quart

6 Tbs, Smoked paprika

1 Tbs. Caraway seeds

6-7 ea. Garlic cloves, peeled and sliced thinly

3 # Diced Top Chuck Beef, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes

½ C. All-purpose flour

1 Qt. Home made Chicken stock1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 Tbs. Kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 Tbs. Freshly ground pepper, plus more to taste

2 # Tiny white potatoes

1. Heat a Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of lard. Add the onions and cook, stirring frequently, until wilted, about 10 minutes.

2. Stir in the paprika, caraway seeds, and garlic and cook 1 minute more. Remove to a bowl and reserve.

3. In a bowl, season the beef well with salt and pepper.

4. Toss the beef with the flour to coat well.

5. Place another tablespoon of lard into the Dutch oven. Brown half the beef cubes. Remove to bowl with onions and spices.

6. Repeat with remaining floured beef and another tablespoon of lard. Return onions and beef to Dutch oven.

7. Add broth, stirring and scraping the bottom of the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a slow simmer.

8. Cover and cook on a very low simmer until the beef is almost tender, about 1 hours.

9. Add potatoes, cook about 30 minutes more until potatoes and beef are both tender.

10. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve over wide egg noodles.