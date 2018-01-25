Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh-area man wanted for the 2016 murder of a 17-year-old boy was arrested in Michigan on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety says authorities in Michigan arrested 21-year-old Emere Mason on Thursday.

Mason is accused of murdering 17-year-old Rashawn Gibson in Sheraden on Dec. 20, 2016.

Gibson was found on the porch of a home on Glen Mawr Street where he was later pronounced dead. Relatives say the home where he was found was a friend’s home.

Gibson was a 12th grader and a member of the Pittsburgh Brashear school community.

Mason was charged in Gibson’s death in November of 2017.

According to a criminal complaint, Mason was found inside an abandoned house after Gibson’s shooting, and he was detained along with an unidentified witness. The witness told officers he saw Mason and a man referred to as “Ray Ray” at the intersection of Glen Mawr Street and Narcissus Avenue, and Mason told the witness he and “Ray Ray” were about to fight.

The witness told police Mason pulled out a gun, and the witness heard several shots as he was running away. Mason reportedly told the witness, “I think I shot him in the stomach.”

Mason will be extradited to Pittsburgh. He is facing criminal homicide charges.