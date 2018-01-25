WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It just goes to show you, even in death, Steelers fandom lives on.

Check out this photo that Sarah Heiber took at a Pittsburgh cemetery.

pittsburghgravebradysign Even From Beyond, Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Dislike For Patriots Lives On

Photo Credit: Sarah Heiber

Heiber says she was walking on her lunch break in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery on Penn Avenue when she came across this grave.

It’s decorated in holiday decorations, including a wreath.

But who could miss the “F*** Brady” sign as well.

As Sarah says, “I thought it was quintessentially Pittsburgh. Even from the beyond, Pittsburghers voice their disdain for the Patriots.”

She’s absolutely right, the photo is so Pittsburgh.

