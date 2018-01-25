Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lynyrd Skynyrd will make one final stop in the Pittsburgh area during their farewell tour this summer.
The “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour,” presented by SiriusXM, will stop at the KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 25 — the third-to-last stop of the tour.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on LiveNation.com starting 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.
We're excited to announce our Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour! Presales start 1/30 at 10am local time.
Get more info at https://t.co/aA2zPy9OV6 pic.twitter.com/AP9e9TfKoO
— Lynyrd Skynyrd (@Skynyrd) January 25, 2018
According to a release, a number of special guests will appear with the band throughout the tour, including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.
The tour will also stop in Hershey on Saturday, July 28.