PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former pizza shop manager who was seen in a video viciously attacking a woman is headed to trial.

Mahmut Yilmaz was the subject of a cell phone video that was viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media as he tried to throw a woman, identified as Jade Martin, out of his shop. Now, Martin is recovering and Yilmaz is in big trouble.

Martin came to court in a neck brace Thursday, suffering from a concussion, eye injury and more.

“She seems to be going through a bad concussion,” defense attorney Ken Haber said. “She has other injuries, including neck injuries. I’m not a doctor, but sometimes these things linger and get worse.”

Yilmaz can be seen in the video head-butting Martin, slamming her to the floor and repeatedly banging her head.

“The video speaks for itself, in terms of the brutality of what happened and Jade’s conduct,” civil attorney George Kontos said. “I don’t think there’s anyone who can say she was trying to physically assault anyone.”

In court, Martin testified she was trying to use the bathroom at Pizza Milano, but can’t remember the attack. But Yilmaz’s attorney, James DePasquale, hammered at her, asking her if she was drunk that night.

It became so heated that Magistrate Mik Pappas threatened DePasquale with contempt.

Yilmaz is held for trial on charges of simple assault and aggravated assault. He was terminated as a manager on Jan. 15.

Martin was also charged with disorderly conduct and defiant trespass connected to the attack.

“It is my belief she should not be facing these charges, but she is,” Haber said. “We believe we’ll be successful in having these charges dismissed.”

Martin will likely file suit seeking damages.

