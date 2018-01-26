Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Bear

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Bear is a lovable, feisty little guy who needs to go to an adult-only home. He needs someone who has Pomeranian experience and is able to continue his force-free training. He would do best in a home where he’s the only pooch, but could do well with cats. However, he is likely to chase and try to play with them. He’s a little dog with a big personality! He can definitely be picky and likes to be treated like the prince he is. He returns the favor with lots of love and cuddles — on his terms of course! Little Bear likes to run around in the snow and play fetch with his toys. If you think Bear might be the right match for you, feel free to fill out an application today!

To find out more about how to adopt Bear, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Breezy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I came to Orphans of the Storm with my litter of puppies. They have all been adopted. My life was not good before I came to the shelter. Because of this, I can be shy with new people and surroundings. But, after living here awhile, I learned that people can be very kind. I love the staff and volunteers — and taking walks! I am good with other dogs, and cats. I have lots of love to give, and just need a family of my own who will be patient and kind with me. If you think you’re the right match for me, please contact the shelter. Hope to see you soon!

To find out more about how to adopt Breezy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Goose

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Some staff members from Animal Protectors traveled to a pound Ohio to transfer one dog into our care. We hoped that the dog, a long-time resident, would benefit from having exposure in a different area. We ended up not only coming back with that one dog, but we brought back two! Goose tagged along for the ride back to Pennsylvania because we couldn’t say no to that face!!

Goose is only around 1-year-old and is a Boxer mix. He loves to play, snuggle, and give kisses. It didn’t take him long to become a staff favorite here at Animal Protectors. Goose enjoys going out into the snow and running as fast as his legs will take him. He’s one of a kind and just too darn cute!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

