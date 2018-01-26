Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for a wanted Megan’s Law offender from Westmoreland County.
State police say there is a felony warrant for the arrest of 35-year-old Jason Howard Holmes.
Holmes is a Tier III Megan’s Law offender who failed to appear for his quarterly verification. He has not been seen since Jan. 9. His last known whereabouts were in Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County.
Police say Holmes is 5-feet-8-inches tall and 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Holmes or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or call Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg at (724) 832-3288.