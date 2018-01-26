FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Dachon Burke scored 15 points to help Robert Morris beat Sacred Heart 64-56 and the Colonials stayed tied atop the Northeast Conference on Friday night.

Robert Morris (13-9, 7-2) rallied in the second half with a 19-2 run that included 15 straight points. Leondre Washington scored back-to-back on a layup and a 3 and Burke added a jumper to cap the run at 61-48 with 2:07 left.

Sacred Heart (7-15, 2-7) trailed for most of the second half but stayed close early in the period and briefly took the lead at 46-42 after an 8-0 run. Once the Colonials retook the lead and pulled away, the Pioneers got the deficit no closer than the final score.

Washington had 11 points and Koby Thomas had eight points and 11 rebounds for Robert Morris.

Sean Hoehn led Sacred Heart with 17 points and Kinnon LaRose added 10.

