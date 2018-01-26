Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police want to warn residents in Lawrence and Westmoreland counties about a recent phone scam involving West Penn Power.
Neshannock Township Police say that scammers claiming to be West Penn Power are calling and telling residents they are two months behind on their bill. “West Penn Power” will also appear as the caller ID.
The scammer then says they can take the customer’s credit card information over the phone to pay the bill so the resident’s power will not be shut off.
West Penn Power told police they do not conduct business over the phone.
The scam has been reported in and around Westmoreland County, including Penn Township, and in Neshannock Township in Lawrence County.
Anyone who receives a phone call like this should hang up and report the incident to the local police department.