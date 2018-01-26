Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Police in Youngstown say they’ve found what appears to be a human skull in the woods.
Capt. Brad Blackburn tells The Vindicator that police found what seem to be the partial remains of a human skull after responding to a call from a man who said he’d found a skull while walking in the woods.
It happened around 7 p.m. Friday.
Blackburn says the Mahoning County Coroner’s office will examine the remains. He says dental or DNA testing may be necessary to provide details about it.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)