YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Police in Youngstown say they’ve found what appears to be a human skull in the woods.

Capt. Brad Blackburn tells The Vindicator that police found what seem to be the partial remains of a human skull after responding to a call from a man who said he’d found a skull while walking in the woods.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday.

Blackburn says the Mahoning County Coroner’s office will examine the remains. He says dental or DNA testing may be necessary to provide details about it.

