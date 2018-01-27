FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
HONOLULU (AP) – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Olympics talks between North and South Korea should not distract from the internationally agreed goal of denuclearizing the North.

Mattis spoke during a photo session with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo at U.S. Pacific Command headquarters on Friday.

Mattis is welcoming the North-South talks but says a campaign of diplomatic pressure will continue unabated.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week that the idea of using military force to stop North Korea’s nuclear program was “unacceptable.”

