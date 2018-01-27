Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ERIE, Pa. (AP) – One man has been convicted of first-degree murder and another was acquitted in the 2015 shooting death of a teenager in Erie.
The Erie Times-News reports that jurors deliberated for nearly seven hours before convicting 20-year-old Keshawn McLaurin and acquitting 21-year-old Demond Mitchell on Friday.
A judge acquitted 20-year-old Jahaun Jones and 22-year-old Stephen Russell on Thursday after a prosecution witness failed to appear.
All were charged in the July 2015 death of 16-year-old Shakur Franklin, who was killed by gunfire from a sport utility vehicle driving through an Erie party. Four other people were wounded. Another teen was killed in a separate shooting.
Three defendants said they weren’t at the scene. McLaurin’s lawyer acknowledged that his client was there but said he had nothing to do with the shooting.
