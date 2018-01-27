Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PULASKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man who had gone missing from a long-term care facility in Lawrence County was found dead Saturday morning.

The morning started with a prayer as loved ones and volunteers gathered as a search party to look for 55-year-old Vincent Huntley.

Huntley, who had been living at the Edgewood Longterm Structured Residence, was reported missing on Friday, Jan. 19.

“Today, we are going to go on foot and look through some of these woods out here through ditches and things,” Huntley’s wife, Tomeka Branch Huntley, told KDKA. “It’s raining, but we’re out there. We’re still going to look for him until we find him.”

A short time into the search, a devastating discovery. They found Huntley’s body, just 500 feet from the facility.

According to Tomeka, Vincent came to the Edgewood facility from a Sharon Regional facility. She says he hadn’t been there long before he went missing.

Tomeka said her husband had some trouble walking and “a little mental issues going on.” She said he was confused, stuttered and wouldn’t have known what direction to walk in after he left the facility.

