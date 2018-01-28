Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
EAST HILLS (KDKA) — A male was found fatally shot in East Hills on Sunday evening.
Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Wilner Drive just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot. The victim was deceased when officers arrived.
Police say they believe he was also run over by a vehicle.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Further details have not been released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 412-323-7800.
