FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:East Hills, Fatal Shooting, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST HILLS (KDKA) — A male was found fatally shot in East Hills on Sunday evening.

Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Wilner Drive just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot. The victim was deceased when officers arrived.

Police say they believe he was also run over by a vehicle.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Further details have not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 412-323-7800.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch