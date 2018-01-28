FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra performance picked up two awards at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Conductor Manfred Honeck and the Symphony Orchestra won the award for Best Orchestral Performance for their recording of “Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio.”

Engineer Mark Donahue also picked up a Grammy Award for Best Engineered Album, Classical for the same recording.

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra previously won a Grammy in 1992 for Best Classical Performance, Instrumental Solo With Orchestra for a recording with Yo-Yo Ma.

The Pittsburgh band Code Orange was also nominated at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. They were up for Best Metal Performance for their song “Forever.” They lost to the band Mastodon, who won for their song “Sultan’s Curse.”

