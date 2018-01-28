FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Stowe Township on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Broadway Avenue.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

