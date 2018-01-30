Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) – Hundreds of people gathered at a restaurant in Westmoreland County Tuesday to honor a fallen officer, and help raise money in his memory.

Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed following a traffic stop last year. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Rahmael Sal Holt, is awaiting trial.

Community members say, Officer Shaw’s legacy will not be forgotten.

“The sacrifice he made, we’re here to help and benefit his family going forward,” Allegheny County Police Det. Greg Renko said.

Renko was one of the hundreds of people who dined at Villa Ballanca Tuesday to help raise money for the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Fund. Frazer Township Police hosted the event.

“I saw the posting… on Facebook… and I knew I just had to come today to support the Shaw family,” Det. Renko said.

Kelly Lapinsky traveled from East Deer to attend the event.

“It was such a devastating situation that happened to the community, and… officers everywhere,” Lapinsky said.

The restaurant was packed Tuesday, with reservations sold out well into the evening. But, people were still encouraged to stop by, order take-out, participate in the dozens of Chinese auctions, 50/50 raffle or make a donation.

They were also selling T-shirts featuring Officer Shaw’s name.

“It was just a devastating situation, and we want to support any way that we can,” Lapinsky said.