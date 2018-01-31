Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- The back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins are on quite the hot streak, winners of 8 of their last 10 games after a 5-2 win over San Jose on Tuesday night.

NHL Network analyst Alex Tanguay joined “The Fan Morning Show” on Wednesday and is well-aware of the team’s recent run of stellar play and says they have their eyes on something bigger than themselves.

“It’s tough sometimes to get motivated in October and November to play those games and to really put it all on the line physically, emotionally, and now we’re seeing the Pittsburgh Penguins that are willing to do that,” said Tanguay. “Geno’s [Malkin] invested, Sidney [Crosby] is fighting for pucks now in the corner, he’s more invested. They see legacy. I mean, that’s truly what they see at the end of the tunnel.”

“Having the chance to win three Stanley Cups in a row, it has not been done since the Edmonton Oilers and it’s something very unique.”

Tanguay also suspects there is even more added motivation to get a third Cup for the core group of the team.

“I think that also for Sidney and Geno and Kris Letang, having the chance at winning the fourth Stanley Cup and being the best group of their era, because the Chicago Blackhawks with Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, Patrick Kane have also won three Cups. So, I think that there might be a bit of a rivalry there.”

With that being said, Tanguay says that the Penguins are not the team that others want to see in the playoffs.

“I promise you, without a doubt, that there’s not one of the seven other teams that are in the playoffs currently that want to see the Pittsburgh Penguins into the playoffs. First of all they’ve got the top superstar power with Sid, Geno, Phil Kessel and even Kris Letang. Not only that but they have the experience. They know what it takes,” Tanguay said.

He loves the game of Kris Letang as well as Phil Kessel in how the Penguins use him as a game changing scorer.

