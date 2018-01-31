Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — Sometimes pets get lost or wander too far, but they are often returned home safely soon afterward.

But not Abby. The black lab mix took off 10 years ago, and recently turned up not far from where she first vanished.

Debra Suierveld thought her dog was dead.

“This is Abigail. She’s about 12-years-old, and she just came back home after being away for 10 years,” Debra says of her beloved dog.

It Abby could talk, Debra thinks she’d have quite the story to tell.

“We thought she had passed away,” said Debra. “It feels like a part of my kids’ childhood is back, part of our family is back. It’s pretty awesome.”

Abby was last seen playing with the Suierveld children near the woods in their backyard in Apollo. Fast forward to Saturday afternoon.

“There is this big dog on the porch right where you walk up,” says George Speiring, who found Abby.

Abby just seemed to appear on George’s front porch in Lower Burrell, about 10 miles from where Abby was last seen. George called police and animal rescue workers moved in.

“When I scanned her, I found a microchip, which made us very excited,” said Jody Berisko, of Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley.

And, now, doggone it, Abby is back where she belongs.

Wherever she was, someone took great care of her. She is healthy and has the same mellow demeanor and the same cute habits as she did 10 years ago.

“She would lie on the floor and cross her paws, and she remembers my daughter’s commands, and she remembers the commands I taught her,” said Debra.

She says her family believes Abby was hiding out in the witness protection program! They’ve planned a big family reunion dinner this Sunday so everyone can welcome Abby home.