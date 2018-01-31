Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Emergency crews evacuated apartments in Canonsburg, Washington County due to a gas leak early Wednesday morning.
An emergency official said the leak at 1400 Main at Southpointe Town Center was first reported around 4:45 a.m.
About an hour after being called to the scene, crews were still waiting for utility workers to arrive and shut off the gas service to the complex.
Residents were allowed back into their homes around 6 a.m.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries.