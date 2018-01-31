WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Canonsburg, Southpointe Town Center, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Emergency crews evacuated apartments in Canonsburg, Washington County due to a gas leak early Wednesday morning.

An emergency official said the leak at 1400 Main at Southpointe Town Center was first reported around 4:45 a.m.

About an hour after being called to the scene, crews were still waiting for utility workers to arrive and shut off the gas service to the complex.

Residents were allowed back into their homes around 6 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch