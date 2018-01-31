WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man from Florida wants to bring an NBA team to Pittsburgh.

His company, Pro Basketball Associates LLC, is currently trying to recruit investors.

On Tuesday, he sent a letter to Mayor Bill Peduto stating his intentions to apply for an NBA franchise in December.

He included a list of several investors.

KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh reached out to some of the people on the list and they denied being involved in the project. They also said they felt it is unlikely an NBA team would come to Pittsburgh.

He’s also asking for $125,000 to invest in a “high-risk investment.”

