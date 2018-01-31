Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for donated horses to join a Hershey-based mounted patrol unit.
The agency on Wednesday issued a call for geldings between 5 and 15 years old. Officials say draft horses or draft-crosses are preferable.
The 26-horse unit performs searches, crowd control, security and patrols, as well as participates in parades and similar events.
Horses have to be at least 16 hands tall, which is 5-feet-4-inches at the shoulder, and can’t be 18 hands or larger.
They must be able to be safely housed with others horses in a stable.
They’ll undergo a veterinary exam and a 120-day trial to see if they’re suitable.
Those interested in donating should contact state police.
