Rania Harris stopped by PTL to conclude her series on winter soups with two more delicious offerings!

Creole Onion Soup

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup flour

6 cups thinly sliced onions

1 ½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cayenne (or to taste)

4 bay leaves

½ teaspoons each: dried thyme, oregano and basil

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

2 quarts chicken broth (homemade is preferable)

½ cup grated white medium sharp cheddar

½ grated yellow medium sharp cheddar

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan

Directions:

In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the vegetable oil and flour. Stirring slowly and constantly for about 10 minutes, make a blond roux, the color of sandpaper.

Add the onions, salt, cayenne, bay leaves, thyme, oregano and basil. Stirring often, cook for about 10 minutes, or until the onions are golden. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the broth and stir to blend well into the roux mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally for about 1 hour. Remove bay leaves.

When ready to serve, add the cheeses, ½ cup at a time, to the soup, stirring to blend until completely melted.

Serve in soup cups and top with the croutons.

Serves 8

Southwest Croutons:

2 cups cubed French bread

2 tablespoons olive oil (or more if needed)

1 tablespoon southwest seasoning (or more to taste)

In a bowl, toss the bread with just enough olive oil to coat the bread and dust lightly with southwest seasoning. Place the in a preheated 375 degree oven and bake the croutons until they are crisp and golden brown.

Tuscan Tortellini Soup

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 pound chicken sausage links

4 cloves garlic, minced

28 ounce can crushed tomatoes

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 pound refrigerated cheese tortellini (two 9-ounce packages)

15 ounce can white beans, drained and rinsed

5 ounces baby spinach

Directions:

In a large pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until tender and lightly golden, 6 minutes. Add chicken sausage and cook until sausage is golden, 4 minutes more. Stir in garlic, crushed tomatoes, chicken broth, and red pepper flakes and season with salt and pepper.

Bring to a rolling simmer and add tortellini. Simmer 20 minutes.

Stir in white beans and spinach and cook until wilted, about 1 minute.

Garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve.