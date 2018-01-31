WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
WASHINGTON (KDKA/AP) – Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

The White House is confirming one fatality and one serious injury after a chartered train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there are no serious injuries among members of Congress or congressional staff.

Sanders says President Donald Trump has been fully briefed on the matter and is receiving regular updates.

Pennsylvania Rep. Keith Rothfus was on the train at the time of the crash. In a tweet, he indicated he was not injured.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods says there are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members after the incident that happened around 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia. Crozet is about 15 miles west of Charlottesville.

Lawmakers were heading to their annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

