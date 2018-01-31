Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (KDKA/AP) – Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

The White House is confirming one fatality and one serious injury after a chartered train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck.

“It sounds like most if not all of the Republican members on the train are OK,” @nancycordes reports; incident is reported to have occurred near Charlottesville, Va. https://t.co/NEWvowwhtO pic.twitter.com/RMpmNjaRyE — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there are no serious injuries among members of Congress or congressional staff.

Sanders says President Donald Trump has been fully briefed on the matter and is receiving regular updates.

Pennsylvania Rep. Keith Rothfus was on the train at the time of the crash. In a tweet, he indicated he was not injured.

Our train heading to GOP Retreat in West Virginia was involved in an accident. No speculation on details at this time. I am fine & safe but my prayers are with those who may be hurt. — Keith Rothfus (@KeithRothfus) January 31, 2018

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods says there are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members after the incident that happened around 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia. Crozet is about 15 miles west of Charlottesville.

Lawmakers were heading to their annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)