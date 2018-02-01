Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ASPINWALL (KDKA) — Hundreds of homes are without water in upper Aspinwall following a water main break.
Two pipes broke Thursday morning while crews were working on a third, separate pipe at the corner of 8th and Center Streets.
Crews repaired two of the lines, but are still working on the final one.
The water is expected to be restored by morning, but a boil water advisory will then be in effect.
“The DEP will come in and do a couple of tests, but while we’re under that boil water advisory, the residents will be advised to boil the water for cooking,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Marsh
That advisory also applies to drinking water. It will remain in effect for at least 48 hours.
Aspinwall Borough officials are also providing updates on their website.
Bottled water is available at the Aspinwall Borough Building and Fire Station #2. Borough officials say water to clean and flush toilets is available at Fire Station #1, but you’ll need to bring a container.
The water in lower Aspinwall is working and usable, officials say.