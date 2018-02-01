Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) — A male reportedly stabbed two of his siblings in East Liberty on Thursday afternoon.
It happened just after 5 p.m.
KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports that a brother and sister were stabbed by their brother at a home in the 5600 block of Rural Street. Their wounds are not expected to be life-threatening.
The suspect is in custody, and authorities have recovered the weapon.
