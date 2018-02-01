FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The first medical marijuana dispensary in the Pittsburgh area is scheduled to hold its grand opening Thursday.

The CY+ Dispensary is located on Pillow Street in Downtown Butler.

The facility is operated by Cresco Yeltrah, which also runs a cultivation facility in Brookville, Jefferson County that provides medical marijuana products to dispensaries across Pennsylvania.

The CY+ Dispensary will hold open house events for the public on February 2 and 3.


A medical marijuana certification center opened last week in Downtown Butler. The Compassionate Certification Centers office is located on East Cunningham Street.

Before they can have access to medical marijuana, patients need to get approval from a doctor.

In order to be given access to medical marijuana, patients must have one of 17 qualifying health conditions.

It’s estimated that nearly 200,000 patients in Pennsylvania qualify for medical marijuana cards.

