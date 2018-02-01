Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CARNEGIE (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, prompting a road closure in Carnegie late Thursday night.
According to Allegheny County, the accident happened at the intersection of Cubbage and West Main Street just before 10 p.m.
Emergency crews had to close down the intersection to investigate and clear the scene.
There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.
