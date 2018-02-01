FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three men were sentenced Thursday for the 2015 murder of a 15-year-old boy from Beltzhoover.

Keyshawn Givens, Daquan Moore and Romier Nevels all previously pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and related charges in the shooting death of 15-year-old Curtis Pounds.

Pounds was fatally shot in Knoxville on Sept. 10, 2015.

Two others were also injured in the shooting. One teenager was shot and injured, and one man was grazed by a bullet and hit by a car.

A judge ordered Givens, of Pittsburgh, to spend 12 to 24 years in prison.

Moore, of Brookline, and Nevels, of Dormont, were each sentenced to 6 to 15 years in prison.

