HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The Macy’s department store at The Waterfront will close now that the building has been purchased by the shopping center’s parent companies.

M&J Wilkow and BIG Shopping Centers say they are “exploring several options for this building,” including new restaurants and residential units.

A press release announcing the purchase of the building did not say when the Macy’s would officially close.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

M&J Wilkow Senior Vice President Marty Sweeney told the Post-Gazette that the department store “really hasn’t added very much to the experience and shopping mix for a number of years,” and customer surveys have shown that shoppers are interested in more entertainment and food and beverage options at The Waterfront.

Sweeney believes new stores and “more relevant concepts” will make The Waterfront a more active area than it currently is.

