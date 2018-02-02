Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A man was arrested in Jeanette earlier this week after he was caught breaking into an off-duty police officer’s car.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer, who was off-duty at the time, was leaving the Arlington Sportsman’s Club when he saw the door to his vehicle was open and someone was sitting inside it. He yelled at the suspect, who then attempted to run, but the officer grabbed him, showed the suspect his badge and informed him that he was under arrest.
The suspect — later identified as 23-year-old Jamie Tyler Shipley — tried to get away and hit the officer in the head several times. The officer managed to force Shipley to the ground and place him in handcuffs.
Another officer arrived on the scene, placed Shipley in his patrol car and transported him to the police station.
The criminal complaint says when asked, Shipley told the officer he didn’t have a name, then allegedly said he was going to have the officer’s job and that his attorney would ruin his life.
He also allegedly repeatedly called the officer a racial slur.
Shipley was taken to the Westmoreland ER for treatment on some facial injuries then taken into custody on several outstanding arrest warrants.
He is facing a number of charges, including criminal attempted theft from a vehicle, resisting arrest and aggravated assault.