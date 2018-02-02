WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor trailer lost its load of granite Friday evening, closing part of Interstate 79 in Ohio Township.

The crash was first reported around 6 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Duff Road.

According to state police, the tractor trailer – which was hauling a load of granite – was the only vehicle involved.

No injuries were reported.

But that stretch of highway was closed down for several hours while officials cleared the scene.

One lane reopened around 9 p.m., but state police said it would be at least another hour before the other lane would be open.

