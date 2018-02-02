Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A tractor trailer lost its load of granite Friday evening, closing part of Interstate 79 in Ohio Township.
The crash was first reported around 6 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Duff Road.
According to state police, the tractor trailer – which was hauling a load of granite – was the only vehicle involved.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-79 southbound between Exit 68 – Mt Nebo Rd and Exit 66 – To PA 65. All lanes closed.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 2, 2018
No injuries were reported.
But that stretch of highway was closed down for several hours while officials cleared the scene.
One lane reopened around 9 p.m., but state police said it would be at least another hour before the other lane would be open.
