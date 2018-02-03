WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Animal Neglect, Local TV, Malnourished Dog, New Castle

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police officers who responded to a possible burglary Friday ended up rescuing a malnourished dog.

Police were sent to the Westview Terrace apartment complex for a report of a possible burglary, but when officers were checking the vacant residence, they found a small dog locked in a bedroom.

Officers say the dog was severely malnourished, couldn’t walk and couldn’t sit up, leading them to believe she had been locked in the room for an extended period of time.

The officers took the dog to the police department and gave her fluids and small servings of food.

They say the dog was able to sit up and tried to walk after a few hours.

Staff from the Humane Society of Lawrence County came to the police department Saturday morning to take the dog to receive veterinary care.

The Humane Society staff named the dog Miranda and say she cannot be placed up for adoption at the moment because she is part of an open investigation.

“She is in rough shape, but doing much better already, and the vet feels she should recover just fine,” staff says in a Facebook post.

Police say criminal charges are pending against the previous occupant of the residence for neglect of the animal.

