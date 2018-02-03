Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — When technical troubles interrupted the national anthem at the West Virginia University basketball game Saturday afternoon, the crowd started to sing out.
Sports reporter Anjelica Trinone tweeted Saturday that the national anthem singer’s microphone went out while she was performing.
Instead of waiting for the audio troubles to be corrected, the crowd began singing themselves.
The mic went out during the National Anthem so everyone in the Coliseum started singing. A pretty cool start to today’s game #WVUvsKSU pic.twitter.com/jazIicQ7p3
— Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaT_WVI) February 3, 2018
In the video, you can hear the performer’s microphone going in and out as the crowd sings.
The Mountaineers ended up beating Kansas State 89-51.