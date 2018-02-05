Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The parents of Alex Hribal say they are overwhelmed by the amount of support they are receiving from around the world.
Tina and Harold Hribal are talking for the first time about their son Alex. He’s the former Franklin Regional High School student who stabbed 20 students and a security guard in 2014.
“We’ve never shied away from the fact that he did what he did. We’re never gonna sit back and try to make an excuse for what he did. That’s not the story here. The story is trying to tell the story of what caused it,” says Harold Hribal.
The Hribals says after their son’s incarceration, doctors determined Alex had depression. He also told doctors he was bullied. His parents describe him as quiet, but certainly not mentally ill.
“Get them to a doctor. Make sure they are OK [mentally] because you can’t tell that … Now I’m so worried because that’s all he was, was a sweet quiet child. I would tell people because I wish I would have done it,” says Tina Hribal.
The Hribals say they know folks are angry with their son. They say understand. They just hope other parents will take a close look at the behavior of their children.
Meantime, the Hribals are convinced their son is improving under the care of his doctors.
Hribal is sentenced to 23-60 years in prison.