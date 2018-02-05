PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The rain and hail that pelted Philadelphia for much of the day dissipated just as people across the city spilled out of sports bars, apartments and houses.
They all had one destination: Broad Street.
It was time for a celebration 58 years in the making.
On Sunday evening, just as Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a surprise Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, the scene more than 1,000 miles away in Philly was jubilation and pandemonium.
6 light poles around #CityHall, an awning off a hotel, broken bottles, crushed cans and trash all over the street – this is SUPPOSED to be the city of brotherly love. #Philly pic.twitter.com/hRWtSBEEYa
— Kristen Johanson (@KristenJohanson) February 5, 2018
CBS3 in Philadelphia reported a car was overturned during a celebration in Center City and one person was seriously injured during an incident at City Hall.
#VIDEO: @Eagles fans simultaneously climb poles at City Hall #FlyEaglesFly 1st #SuperBowl win @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sCuzOUb3cK
— Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) February 5, 2018
Fireworks were set off. Car horns blared. And Philadelphians young and old descended on Broad Street, the iconic thoroughfare that will soon host a parade to commemorate the city’s first major pro sports championship since the Phillies won the 2008 World Series.